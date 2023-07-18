LUGOFF — Funeral service for Cynthia DeBruhl “Cindi” Thompson, 71, will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Lugoff First Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Stines will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Mrs. Thompson passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Care Partner Solace Center in Asheville, N.C. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Ranz DeBruhl Sr. and Helen Maxine Bailey DeBruhl. She retired from Verizon and enjoyed bird watching, cross stitching, sewing and crafts.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Wayne Willie Thompson; children, Ami Thompson Norris, Rebecca Thompson Watts (Greg), Samuel Loren Thompson, Sarah Isabel Thompson and Savannah Leigh Thompson; brother, Arnold Ranz DeBruhl Jr.; and grandchildren, Keith Wayne Norris, Courtney Ann Watts and William Michael Watts. She was predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Carol Thompson.
July 18, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.