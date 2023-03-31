Jean Estabrook Phillips McLeod, 96, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Kershaw MUSC with her family by her side. She was born April 17, 1926, in Johnston County, N.C., the daughter of the late Luther E. Phillips and Rose Ada Broadwell Phillips.
She is survived by her children, Don McLeod (Ann) of Fayetteville, N.C., Ricky McLeod (Billie) of Camden, S.C., and Jeff McLeod (Karen) of Lugoff, S.C.; grandchildren, Mac McLeod (Jennifer), Brent McLeod (Jill), Ryan Edge (Katherine), Reid McLeod, Shannon Blackwell (Tommy), Brook McLeod, Jessi McLeod (Billy), and Bain McLeod (Jesse); and great-grandchildren, Rachel McLeod, Mallory McLeod, Hayes McLeod, Landon Edge, Scarlett Edge, Carson Edge, Alexis Watkins (Trey), Sara Blackwell, Brent Blackwell, Hunter McCullough, and Isabella McCullough.
Jean was a 1943 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, N.C., and a member of the Class of 1947 Rex Hospital School of Nursing in Raleigh, N.C.
She retired in 1991 after working 25 years with Dr. Julian A. Hard, Dr. James S. Shaw, and Dr. J. Carl Kearse III.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Camden, S.C.
Jean enjoyed gardening, crocheting, crossword puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grands, and going to church.
She was predeceased by her husband, Don B. McLeod; sisters, Ruby Honeycutt, Gay Creech, and Iris Ann Hagwood; and brothers, Edison Phillips, Linwood Phillips, Eldridge Phillips, Ray Phillips, Harold Phillips, and Bobby Phillips.
Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at noon, with funeral services at 1 p.m., all at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair St., Camden. Burial will follow in McBee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mac McLeod, Brent McLeod, Ryan Edge, Reid McLeod, Brent Blackwell, Hayes McLeod, Tommy Blackwell, and Jesse McCullough.
Thank you to the staff of Pinedale Residential Center, Karesh Long Term Care, and MUSC Health Hospice for your compassionate and loving care for Jean during her last 16 years.
Memorials may be made to Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, P.O. Box 217, Camden, SC 29021.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the McLeod family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.