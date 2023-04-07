CAMDEN — Cornelia Joy, 86, passed away at home on Monday, April 3, 2023. Cornelia was born on Sept. 9, 1936, and raised in Camden, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Summer Keys and Sallie Jackson. As a young girl, she joined Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Camden. A graduate of Jackson High School class of 1954, Cornelia married Howard Tillman Joy on Nov. 25, 1954, and relocated to Morris County, N.J., in 1960. Morris County became their chosen home for the next 42 years where she was a devoted homemaker raising their five children before pursuing a career in electronics manufacturing and the insurance industry. In 2002, Cornelia and Howard returned to Camden, S.C., where she rejoined Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Affectionately known as Byrd, Cornelia was steadfast to her faith in the Lord, devoted to caring for her husband and children, and loved supporting others through charity and support organizations.
Surviving are her children, Karen Joy-Wilson (Isaac), Michael Joy, and Gregory Joy (Dana); grandchildren, James Green, Sheena Joy, Joy Wilson, Jazmin Kersey, Asha Wilson, and Kier Joy; great-grandson, Iziah Green; siblings, Alice Knight and Horace Keys (Ernestine); and sister-in-laws, Mary Keys and Ethel Joy Inabinett (Curtis).
She was predeceased by husband, Howard Tillman Joy; daughter, Audrey Joy; son, Howard Joy Jr. (Nancina); siblings, Summer Keys (Mary), David Keys, Ivery Keys (Mildred), Mary Keys Stratford (Manning), Elizabeth Keys McClendon (Sonny), Willie Keys (Cora), and George Keys; and brother-in-law, Jerry Knight. Cornelia is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives. She will be forever remembered for her bright smile, caring heart, loyalty, and unconditional love.
Powers Funeral Home is assisting the family and arrangements are incomplete at this time. Once finalized, they may be found online at www.powersfuneralhome.net. Memorials may be made In Memory of Mrs. Cornelia Joy to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or March of Dimes at https://www.marchofdimes.org/donate.
April 7, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.