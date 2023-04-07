Gerald E. Johnson, of Camden, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Bernadette Mullen and Carl F. Johnson. Gerald loved life and his family and friends.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Carolyn R. Swanson Johnson; children, Jerry E. Johnson (Carrie) of Cibolo, Texas, Deanna L. Claybaugh (Craig) of Oaksdale, Wash., and Joel Allen Johnson of Bend, Ore.; seven grandsons; brother, James Johnson (Pauline) of Blythewood, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by sisters, Charlotte Johnson and Joanne Oswell.
A visitation will be held at the Johnson home on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Soup Kitchen, 801 Broad St., Camden, SC, 29020.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Agape Hospice. They are angels and are doing God’s work.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left online for the Johnson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.