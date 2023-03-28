A graveside funeral service for David Rondal Caulder, Sr., of Camden, SC will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Picket Wall will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of D.J. and Elizabeth Creed, 1803 Fair St., Camden. Memorials may be made to the Daniel Bradley Community Garden at Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC 29020.
Mr. Caulder died on Friday, March 24, 2023. He was born on July 30, 1930, in Camden, S.C., the son of the late Mary Ethel Welch and Zula Hannibal Caulder. Mr. Caulder was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a retired postmaster, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Mr. Caulder is survived by his daughter, Ronna Lynn Caulder Creed of Camden; son, David Rondal Caulder Jr. (Liz) of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; grandchildren, David Rondal Caulder III (Maria), Ashleigh Nicole Caulder Logan, Sarah Elizabeth Creed Bradley (Adam), Blane Emory Caulder (Dara), Dewey James Creed II (Elizabeth), and Blake Patterson Caulder (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Laila Logan, Bella Logan, Vivian Caulder, Mason Caulder, Evie Bradley, Lilly Bradley, Elle Creed; and sister, Ethelyn “Skeebo” Hayes of Georgetown, S.C.
Mr. Caulder is also survived by those he considered family and loved dearly: Darlene and Makynzie Mathis, Wayne Baker, and Christy Brazell.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Caulder was predeceased by his wife, Sarah Frances Dixon Caulder; great-grandson, Daniel Bradley; son-in-law, Jimmy Creed; brothers, James Caulder, Allen Caulder, LeRoy “Pete” Caulder, and Richard “Bo” Caulder; and sisters, Mary David, Betty Sue Graham, and Mamie Lou Vinson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the MUSC Hospice staff and the ABC caregivers.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
March 29, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.