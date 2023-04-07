Funeral services for Jesse “Jay” E. Dabbs Jr. were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Hermitage Baptist Church, 814 U.S. 1 North, Camden, SC, 29020. Reverends Mark Hopkins and Jeff White officiated. Burial at Malvern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 1514 Malvern Hill Drive, Camden, SC followed. A visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hermitage Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Hermitage Baptist Church.
Jay passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Born in Dentsville, S.C., he was the son of the late Elizabeth Nunnery Dabbs and Jessie E. Dabbs. Jay is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia “Pat” Davis Dabbs; sons Jason Dabbs of Atlanta, Chadd Dabbs (Stephanie) of Camden; grandsons, Ryan Dabbs and Owen Dabbs, both of Columbia, S.C.
He was an Air Force veteran and former employee of Skyline Manufacturing. Jay never met a stranger and loved sports. He officiated high school football in South Carolina for over 25 years. He was a member of Hermitage Baptist Church
In addition to his parents, Jay was predeceased by his son, Garrett; and his five sisters Billie, Bobbie, Betty, Wilma and Norma Jean.
