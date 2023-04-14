Graveside services for Michael Franklin Meadows, 78, will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or StJude.org.
Michael Franklin Meadows, of Camden, was born June 21, 1944, to the late Hiram Franklin and Joy Montgomery Meadows. He passed away on April 9, 2023. He retired from serving in the United States Army and was a recipient of a Purple Heart.
Michael is survived by his sister, Merri Meadows Seigler, of Camden; and cousin, Earl Williams (Angie), of Eutawville, S.C.
Other than his parents, Michael was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Vitalia Gonzalez Meadows.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Meadows family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
April 14, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.