Laura Jane Chapman Winch, 82, of Saint Joseph, Mo., passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. She was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Lancaster, S.C., the daughter of John William Chapman Sr and Margaret Bailey Duren Chapman.
Jane graduated from Lancaster Senior High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from Kings College in Charlotte, N.C., in 1960. Jane worked for Southern Bell in Charlotte for four years before marrying Barrie Patrick Winch of Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. They were married for 47 years and traveled around the world before settling back in South Carolina after his retirement from the United States Army.
Jane was a loving mother who devoted her life to her children, a gentle soul, and was kind to everyone she ever met. If you knew her, you loved her. She spent the last year living in Saint Joseph, MO.
She is survived by her three children Leslie Winch (Libbi) of Dallas, Ga., Cary Winch of Easley, S.C., and Julie Valasek (Kevin) of Savannah, Mo.; and her bonus son, Sammy Sanders, of Loganville, Ga. Jane’s grandchildren are Katelyn Massey (Jake) of Omaha, Neb., Hunter Valasek of Lincoln Neb., Lauren and Lilly Winch of Easley S.C., and Alisabeth and LaZaydria Davis of Dallas, Ga. She is also survived by her brother John Chapman Jr. (Nita) of Saint Louis Mo.; and lifelong friends Ann (McDow) Yow and Emmie (Medlin) Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Private family services will be held later. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home of Savannah, Mo., oversees local arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to your local Humane Society in her name.
April 7, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.