Sondra Lee Walling, 69, of Cassatt, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. Born in Spencer, Tenn., on Sept. 29, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Herman Brown Walling and Mary E. Price Keener (Walling), both of Spencer, Tenn., and the wife of the late John Hickman of Camden, S.C. Ms. Walling was a small business owner in Kershaw County. She owned and operated Hickman’s Upholstery in Camden for 26 years. She also lived in New York City for a period of time where she worked as an EMT /paramedic and was a part of the recovery operations during the 9/11 WTC disaster in 2001. She was an artist, writer, and lover of nature and animals. She was a past member of the KC Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Administration, the American Birding Association, the Carolina Bird Club, and the National Registry of Paramedics. She did volunteer work with the Cub Scouts, the Camden Raptor Center, and Find A Grave.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Tyler Hickman of Cassatt; grandson, Tyler Jarmillo of Columbia; her sisters, Emma E. Walling and Marsha K. Walling (Robert Hallam) of Garfield County, Colo.
Ms. Walling will be remembered in a private family gathering held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Equine Rescue Network, www.equinerescuenetwork.com.
April 7, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.