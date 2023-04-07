Violet Weathersbee Villepigue, 91, of Valdosta, Ga., passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bath, S.C., on Feb. 28, 1932, to the late Olin Frampton Weathersbee and Patsy Bridges Weathersbee. She and her late husband, Harrington Yates Villepigue of Camden, S.C., were residents of North Augusta, S.C., for close to 50 years. Mrs. Villepigue will be remembered as a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin who always felt a great sense of responsibility for her family. Her greatest source of pride were her nephew and nieces, and she cherished being a part of their lives.
She had many wonderful memories of growing up in Bath as well as the time her family spent in Warner Robins, Ga., during World War II while her father managed an aircraft manufacturing plant. She met her husband, Yates, when both were working at the Savannah River Plant where she was employed for over 40 years by the U.S. Department of Energy. She retired as the administrative assistant to the plant manager. Upon retirement, Mrs. Villepigue traveled and enriched her knowledge with numerous college courses. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and she and her husband both enjoyed many years as members of the Augusta Sailing Club.
Mrs. Villepigue was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Weathersbee Warren; and brother-in-law, Josh Warren of Clearwater, S.C. She is survived by her sister, Judith Weathersbee Clark (John) of Valdosta, Ga.; her nephew, J. Christopher Clark (Lizzie) of Macon, Ga.; her nieces Kelly C. Wilson (Todd) of Valdosta, Ga., Jennifer W. Gibson (Keith) of Appling, Ga., Sherry W. Hedgepeth (Danny) of Athens, Ga., and Marlene W. Brown (Ernie) of Florence, S.C.; and numerous great nephews and nieces.
Graveside services for Mrs. Villepigue will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Quaker Cemetery in Camden, S.C. Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. In accordance with Mrs. Villepigue’s wishes, the family requests memorials would be sent to the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, S.C., or the Bath Baptist Church of Bath, S.C. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home. Kornegay Funeral Home is serving the family in Camden, S.C.
April 4, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.