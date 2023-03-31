CAMDEN — A service to celebrate the life of Dixie Ann Cassady, 86, will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or the Fine Art Center of Kershaw County.
Mrs. Cassady, wife of the late Henry Carrison “Hank” Cassady, passed away at home on Monday, March 27, 2023. Born in Neelyville, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lena Bell Henthorne Brink. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Camden. She was a also a member of the Camden Country Club. Mrs. Cassady enjoyed crafts, sewing, decorating, and most of all spending time with her family.
Surviving are her sons, Jeffrey Van Nort and Jason Van Nort; stepdaughter, Kari Ann Cave; sister, Janice Lee Root; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Gregory Van Nort.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.