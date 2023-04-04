A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sandra Jones Branham, 80, will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Visitation to follow until 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of KC, 647 Society, Relay, Lugoff, SC 29078.
Sandra passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in South Wales, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Williams Jones and Haydn Jones. Sandra was a member of the British Royal Air Force before coming to the United States and becoming part of the United States Postal Service.
Sandra is survived by her sons, Tom Branham (Jennifer), of Lugoff, and Mike Branham (Debbie), of Mountain City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kellie, Christopher, Brandi, Kensley, Austin, and William; great-grandchildren, Brycen, Skyla, Seth, Bethany, Kyleigh, Aria, Grayson, Marina, Marcus, and Layla; two sisters; and two brothers.
Sandra was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Branham.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
April 4, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.