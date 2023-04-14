CAMDEN — Mable Grant Ellis, the matriarch of the family life’s journey ended peacefully at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia, S.C., on April 7, 2023 after living 88 wonderful years. Mable was born on Oct. 8, 1934, and raised in Camden, S.C. She was the daughter of the late George (Josh) Grant and Emma Halley Grant. She was one of 10 children.
Mable attended the Kershaw County school system and was a 1955 graduate of Jackson High School. She was baptized at an early aged and served faithfully on the missionary board and senior choir, and as a deaconess at the Mount Joshua Baptist Church in Camden, S.C. After many years, she rejoined her beloved Saint Matthew United Methodist Church in Camden, S.C., and serve faithfully on the missionary board as treasurer. Our beloved mother loved the Lord and raised her family in such a way that her children would continue to be good stewards and faithful servants of the church.
Mother was an honest and upstanding member of the community and an exceptionally hard worker. She had many careers throughout her lifetime and did them all with integrity, compassion, and care. Mother was an avid baker and gardener. Mother was famous for her lemon pound cakes and her beautiful flower garden. She was always giving to others and willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Mother was steadfast to her faith in the Lord, devoted to caring for her husband and children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Willie Ellis of 36 years; a stepson, Willie Ellis Jr.; five brothers, George Jr., Charles, Joseph, Burl, and Elisha Grant; four sisters, Millie Grant, Ella Mae Grant, Janie Grant-Flower, and Catherine Grant-Coleman.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Terry Whitehead of Far Rockaway, N.Y., Deacon Jerry (Onie — a loving daughter-in-law) Whitehead of Camden S.C., and Jimmy Ellis of Camden, SC; two stepdaughters, Lottie B. Ellis of New York, N.Y., and Sara Ellis of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Sarah Ellis of Hempstead, N.Y., and Mary (Anthony) Smallwood of Roosevelt, N.Y.; two granddaughters; Jerrica Onieka Whitehead of Florence, S.C., and Chelsea Oan Whitehead of West Columbia, S.C.; one great-grandchild; Chandler Owen Whitehead of West Columbia S.C.; and a host beloved family member and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St Matthew United Methodist Church Camden, S.C. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Reverend Pastor Dicks will officiate. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home.
