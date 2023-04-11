CHARLESTON — Robert W. Speedy died on April 6, 2023, at MUSC in Charleston, S.C. He was born on Jan. 5, 1972, in Warsaw, N.Y., the son of George W. Speedy of Ridgeway, S.C., and the late Betty L. Speedy of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Robert attended schools in Camden, S.C., in his early years but attended high school in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., graduating from Trident Academy in 1990. Thereafter he joined the United States Marine Corp and was assigned to communications. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and traveled to Great Britain, Europe, and Israel on his assignments while in the Marine Corp. Upon separation from the Marine Corp, he returned to Ridgeway and worked in house construction jobs before moving to Charleston where he continued in that line of work and ultimately formed his own business know as Speedy Woodworks. Robert is survived by his father; a daughter, Isabella Speedy of Georgetown S.C.; a granddaughter, Calliope Speedy of Georgetown, S.C.; a son, William Maxwell Speedy, of Murals Inlet, S.C.; a brother, Chad W. Speedy; a niece, Melia Speedy, and nephew, Dorian Speedy of Avon, N.C.; a brother, Brett (Sadie), and nieces Payton Speedy and Ivy Speedy, of John’s Island S.C. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
A graveside service for Mr. Speedy will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greenhaven Preserve in Eastover, S.C.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.