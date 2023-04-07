Kelly Conners Brunson, 65, wife of Ted Douglas Brunson, passed away peacefully at home after a long heroic seven-year battle with ovarian adenocarcinoma on April 4, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Kornegay Funeral Home in downtown Camden, S.C., on April 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. in the adjoining hall.
Kelly was born in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 28, 1957. Kelly was the first child of Daniel Francis Conners and Marilyn Bracket Conners. Kelly has a younger brother Daniel Dirscoll Conners — a Marine who continues to live in the eastern area of Virginia. She attended T.C. Williams High School where she graduated in 1975. Her school was depicted in the true to life movie of Remember the Titans, which starred Denzel Washington as a new coach during segregation. Those real-life events played out during her time there and helped mold her later life. She was always proud of that time and how the story helped move more people together through the years. She then attended Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Va., at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. She graduated in 1979 with a degree in sociology. She always favored the mountains over the beach in any of her travels. After a short stint at an assisted living community, a traveling assignment surveying various departments for the U.S government, she took a job with State Farm Corporate out of Bloomsburg, Ill., in late Aug. 1981. She would move up the rates to become one of the first female major claims managers in the company. She remained there until May of 2017 — a 36-year career. Ted and Kelly met at a Lion’s meeting on a Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C., in 2001 where his boss, Ken Smith, said, “Call this girl or I will for you!” Ted still waited a full day before he called for a lunch date. His message went to voice mail on that Thursday. Kelly waited to return the call on that following Monday. Ted was playing golf with a client and had shot a 36 on the front nine and was making the turn to the back nine when Kelly returned the call. She accepted the lunch invitation. Ted shot a 52 on the back nine. They were married two years later on Oct. 18, 2003, and moved into an historical home in Fort Mill, S.C. Ted had lived prior in Camden, S.C., where he owned a paint store in the Dusty Bend section. They bought a pond lot off Springdale Road in 2012 where they planned to retire one day. Their son had his first son in 2018 and after a visit to hospital and holding her new grandchild, she said “Honey, we’re moving!”
Kelly was a diehard Washington Redskins fan as was her father. Only her love for the Virginia Tech “Hookies” could surpass the Redskins. College football was a bonding experience with Ted’s legendary mom — Momma Nita. Both could watch hours of college ball on any fall Saturday. She always insisted that Ted was taping GameDay for her Saturday entertainment. Kelly had no problem wearing her Hookie colors while sitting in a Clemson sea of orange — she loved her “birds.”
Kelly is survived by her husband of 20 years, Ted; brother, Danny; nephew, Geoff Kennedy of Long Island, N.Y.; son, Thomas “Kirk” with wife, Joi Prosser Brunson, and their son, Thomas, and daughter, Mary Louise a/k/a Weezie; daughter, WynLyn McBride, and her two sons, Stryker and Lynx. She was predeceased by her father; mother; and sister, Laura.
The family would like to thank two extremely talented and caring oncologists with Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte, N.C. Dr. Reza Nazenzadeh, who gave us the best treatment ever — he gave us hope. He got us started on a tough, but important journey. It started with something we learned at the beginning: “you can die with cancer or you can live with cancer. We chose to live.” Dr. Erin Crane, who helped move Kelly past the average life span of a woman with ovarian cancer from two and a half years to almost seven full years. She prepared us for every step of the way. Most weren’t easy, but all appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please provide memorials to Levine Cancer Institute 1028 East Morehead Dr., Charlotte, NC 28203. This organization provides care, hope and greatly needed treatments to hundreds of cancer victims every day. The doctors, nurses and supporting staff are some of the most caring and supportive people in the medical industry.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
