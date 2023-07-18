On June 28, 2023, Wendy Marie Trapp Hofer lost her battle with cancer. Forty-five years were too few for someone who meant so much. A wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to so many. She touched lives in a positive way wherever she went. Her absence has left a permanent hole in the hearts of those who loved her.
Wendy was born on October 18, 1977, in Columbia, S.C. The youngest daughter of Gregory Leo Trapp and (late) Anne Campagna Stewart, Wendy was never timid or one to back down from a challenge. She always felt confident she was an equal with her older brother and sister, she was strong and determined in everything she did. She added so much to a home full of laughs and love.
She spent most of her childhood in West Columbia, enjoying all the Midlands had to offer. From cheering on the Gamecocks to weekends at the lake, the area touched her in a way that made her feel at home. She moved to Anderson, S.C., for a few years and graduated from McDuffie High School. After graduation, she decided to start her new life back where she started.
In 1999, Wendy accepted a position with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, a decision that would lead to a 24-year career. She moved to Lugoff, and eventually started her family there. For her and her family, it was a perfect fit. Close enough to Columbia to enjoy the city, but far enough out to have some room. This is where she would raise her son, Stephen, for years as a single mother, before meeting her loving husband, Jeff Hofer. Together with their daughter, Ashley, they would make their own home full of laughs and love.
Friendship was so important to Wendy. If you were lucky enough to call her a friend, know that to her you were not just an acquaintance, she loved you. Whether it was a Pearl Jam concert, tailgating at Williams-Brice, beach trips, or maybe a friendly visit or phone conversation, she cherished the bond she felt with those she held close. She would light up when she spoke about the times she shared with each of you. It gave her so much comfort and strength.
When she received her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, it was a blow to her and everyone who cared for her. But it was part of her character to never give up. With all of her strength,, she gratefully welcomed the treatments and fought for every day it would give her. She never let the fight become her life, but instead used it to continue living the life she loved so much. Wendy took advantage of every opportunity to spend time with family, friends, and work right until the end. She wanted to share all the time she had with those she cared for.
We grieve at our loss but are thankful for the love and friendship we shared with Wendy during her life. She will always be remembered by her husband, Jeffrey Hofer; son, Stephen Dinkins; and daughter, Ashley Hofer. They are loved and supported by her father, Gregory; brother, Benjamin; sister, Elizabeth; and their families and the friends Wendy loved so much.
A celebration of the Life of Wendy Marie Hofer will be held at 1 p.m. on the July 22, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, 1139 U.S. 1, Lugoff, SC 29078. A memorial has been set up at https://www.givesendgo.com/GAU4D.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Please share your memories of Wendy at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
July 18, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.