Sharon Richardson Schrader, 75, widow of Kelly Randolph Schrader Jr., died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, S.C.
Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late William Jarvis Richardson and Margaret O’Dell King Richardson. Sharon was of the Methodist faith. She retired from Bell South/AT&T. She was also a reading teacher after retirement, from 1998 through 2003 at Camden Military Academy. She enjoyed that profession and had become close to many of her students who maintained loving contact with her over the years.
Sharon was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, LTC Kelly R. Schrader Jr., Academic Dean at Camden Military Academy, who died on April 26, 2019. She was also predeceased in August 2002 by her loving brother, William J. (Sonny) Richardson, a captain with the Sumter County Fire Department.
Sharon is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Schrader Crowe (Phillip); her beloved grandson, Caden Crowe, whom she often described as the “delight of her life;” and a step-grandson, Tyler Andreas Crowe, who was also very close to her. She is also survived by her faithful sister and friend, Hope Richardson Fahey; and a special nephew with whom she was very close, Chris Fahey. Also, a son, Randy Schrader.
Sharon was dearly loved by many friends and family. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Sharon’s greatest passion was family photographs which she loved to share.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the Sumter Cemetery with Rev. Ron Richardson and Bobby Richardson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad St., Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
April 4, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.