A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ronny Oscar Barrigar, will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Father John Zimmerman will officiate. A Prayer Service will be held Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Deacon Stephen Goodman will officiate. Memorials may be made to Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020.
Ronny, the son of the late Arlene Rodenbaugh Barrigar and Ron Barrigar, died on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was a retired social worker and an Army Vietnam Veteran.
Ronny loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone and hearing their stories. He will be missed by many people. Ronny also loved his furry friends as he and his wife shared their home with numerous rescue dogs and cats. Ronny was an avid Detroit Red Wing ice hockey fan and a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan. He received his Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of South Carolina and was beloved by both clients and co-workers. Ronny will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Ronny is survived by his wife of 29 years, Dr. Cynthia Amber Wilberding; and brothers, Rod Barrigar (Joan) of Caro, Mich., and Randy Barrigar of Caro, Mich. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Barrigar family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
April 7, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.