LUGOFF — Balthazar Liebhart Meyer, “Bart” or “Dutch,” 86, went to the Lord in the blink of an eye on March 8, 2023. Born in Groningen, Netherlands, on May 4, 1936, he was a son of the late Fillipus and Geerdina Ploeg Meyer. Just four years later, his homeland was invaded by Germany, then life for him and his family was about survival ... and they did!
Bart served in the Royal Dutch Navy, and through Allied Forces, met many Americans. Because of these encounters it made him more determined to become an American citizen. God led him to a port in Portsmouth, Va., where he met the love of his life at the Christian Servicemen’s Center. Little did they know that this love would last 65 years. Married in the Netherlands, then they returned to Virginia where there were challenges, but the Lord guided them throughout their marriage. This guidance led them to South Carolina — Columbia, Mt. Pleasant and Lugoff — where they lived, loved and laughed most of their years.
Always proud to be an American, Bart joined the U.S. Naval Reserve. His various jobs and experiences merely enhanced his ability to be a lifetime learner; from mechanic, apartment maintenance, boiler inspector, industrial hygienist technician, to retiring as risk control management director with Piggly Wiggly.
Bart was an active member of Springvale Baptist Church and their mission to encourage and point the way to Christ. Ministries that were close to his heart were Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, which involved several mission trips and children’s and youth ministries at his church. He had a remarkable sense of humor and never met a stranger.
Surviving are his wife, Varneda Kestner Meyer; children, Dina Meyer Sox (Gerald), and Bart Lee Meyer (Linda); grandchildren, Heather Sox and Derek Sox; and a special niece, Mellanie Kestner Williams (Ralph). He was predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.
A Celebration of Life Service for Bart will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Springvale Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springvale Baptist Church, please mark for Children and Youth Ministries at P.O. Box 880, Lugoff, SC 29078 (Physical address: 1496 Springvale Road, Lugoff) or at https://springvalebaptist.churchtrac.com/give.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.