Barbara “Bobbi” Austin was born on July 30, 1939, to Robert Adams Jr. and Georgeola Whipple Adams in Plainfield, N.J. She passed away in her home in Bishopville, SC, on Dec. 19, 2022.
After graduating from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School, Bobbi attended Wheaton College, where she graduated Magnum Cum Laude in 1961. Postgraduate studies included private art lessons with Howard Arnold, studies at the Art Students League in New York City, National Academy of Art, and received a Master of Arts from New York University, which included two semesters of study in Italy in 1998.
During her career, Bobbi was a counselor for the Billy Graham Crusades held at Wheaton, taught science in Illinois and N.J. for several years, and spent five years in Sierra Leonne (Africa), teaching and ministering to young people there.
After moving to Bishopville, S.C., she studied with the Extension Service and became a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Her yard was ultimately certified as a National Wildlife Habitat. Her commitment to the community was evidenced by her participation in many, many civic organizations. She has been listed in both Who’s Who in America and Marquis Who’s Who, as well as being named an Artist in Residence for S.C. in 1980.
Bobbi’s artwork has been exhibited nationally and internationally in numerous juried art shows and won many awards. Her art included many mediums — charcoal, watercolors, pastels, oils, and mixed media. In her later works, she made her own paper from flower petals and found objects, and used the paper in her art. Her artwork can be found hanging in museums in various locations nationally and in Europe. Other works are proudly displayed in private collections.
Writing was another of Bobbi’s talents. The Lee County Observer published her weekly column, “The Peripatetic Gardener,” for more than 30 years. Inspired by both grandmothers and her mother, she also shared her plant knowledge by penning three volumes called Gatherings from the Garden, which include pictures of animals and plants from her own exotic garden.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her husband, Hal Carnes Austin Jr. Surviving Bobbi are her three sisters, Judith Downing, Kathleen (Hillar) Ilves, and Diana (Ronald) Durrance; brother-in-law, William Watkins; and sister-in-law, Geri Cutler. Also surviving are nieces Sonja Gebauer, Tanja Gross, and Katja Ilves; nephews, Robert Durrance, Shawn Durrance, Ryon Watkins, and Britton Watkins; 13 great-nephews and nieces; and one great-great-nephew.
A Celebration of Life was held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Denise Seymour and The Rev. Fred McDaniel officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the many kindnesses shown by so many of Bobbi’s friends and Police Chief James Dillinger and Fire Chief Brandon Holloman for their diligence and compassion.
March 21, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.