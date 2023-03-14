Funeral services for Betty Jo McCaskill, 82, were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Camden, SC. Rev. David Snodgrass officiated. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Betty Jo McCaskill, born in Kershaw County on April 14, 1940, daughter of Mary Hinson McCaskill and John Stephen McCaskill, passed away at her home in Camden, SC on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. After the death of her father, “Jack,” in 1942, she was reared by her maternal grandparents, Sallie and Murray Branham.
Learning about her family history was a vital part of Betty’s life. She was a charter member of The MacAskill Sept Society formed by Olive McCaskill in 1994. She also served as historian of the group keeping a detailed book of the yearly meetings in locations like Banner Elk, N.C.; Englishtown, Nova Scotia; Hampton Beach, N.H.; Laurinburg, N.C.; Camden, S.C.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Portland Maine; San Antonio, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; Mystic, Conn.; Murrell’s Inlet, S.C.; and Frederick, Md.
Betty Jo led a servant’s life providing leadership and assistance to her neighbors, community, and friends, She volunteered in the gift shop at Kershaw Hospital for over 18 years. She loved to dance, belonging to a line club and a square dance club. Always happy and smiling, she loved gardening and taking pride in her manicured yard. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles, always working one in her sunroom.
Betty Jo is survived by her daughter, Dedria “Dee” Cabrales (Adam), of Camden; brothers, Bubba Hinson (Carolyn), of Camden and Tony Hinson of Lydia; grandchildren, Robert Coulter (Dawn), Jamie Coulter, Chris Harre (Laura), Wesley Shoemake (Jessica), Jonathan Harre, and Michaela Wise (Justin); great-grandchildren, Kirsten Anderson, Ethan Coulter, Wyatt Coulter, Jaxon Shoemake, Lucas Shoemake, Lorelai Harre, June Harre, and another great-grandchild due this summer.
In addition to her parents, Betty Jo was predeceased by her husband, Wesley Levy McCaskill, the father of her two daughters, Gwendolyn Gail and Dedria Lynn. After W.L.’s death in 1998, she met Scheller Jackson at her beloved church, Church of the Nazarene, on a Sunday morning. They later married on Thanksgiving, and he passed away 12 years later in 2016. Her daughter, Gail, passed away in the fall of 2012. Betty Jo was also predeceased by brothers, Thomas Alvin McCaskill, William Stephen McCaskill, Wilburn Leslie McCaskill, Harry Lee McCaskill, Bobby McCaskill, and Tracy Hinson; and sisters, Mary Alice McCaskill Rhinehart and Margorie (Margie) Faye McCaskill.
It is with deep sorrow and abundant love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Betty Jo. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, who unfailingly showed her love and support these past three months.
