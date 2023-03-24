Charles (Chuck) F. Butterson Jr., 76, of Lugoff, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
He was a loving husband of 44 years to Terry Lynn Butterson, and the son of the late Cathleen Mae Grimes and Charles F. Butterson Sr.
Chuck served in the U.S. Army and was a retired contractor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
He was survived by his two daughters whom he loved more than life, Dorothy Marie Butterson Davis (Jeffrey Davis) and Jennifer Lynn Butterson (Matthew Hebb); his two grandchildren Alyssa Marie Butterson and Brooke Elaine Davis; four brothers; one sister; and close family friend, Tammy Bell Hopkins.
A visitation for family and friends to celebrate the life of Charles F. Butterson Jr. will be held at the home of Jeffrey and Dorothy Butterson Davis (12 Trotter Court, Lugoff, SC 29078) on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kershaw County Farmers Market, P.O. Box 42, Camden, SC 29020.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the Butterson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.