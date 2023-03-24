A memorial service for Christa Lorraine Wilson De Mare will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Bishop
Gary Rivas and Reverend J. William Smith will officiate. Following the service,
a visitation for family and friends will be
held in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may
be made to the
Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1206 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC 29020.
Christa, wife of Gregory De Mare, and daughter of the late Peggy Cox and William A. Wilson, died on Monday, March 20, 2023. She loved the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, and working outdoors with her husband. Christa loved all the people she touched at LSUMC.
In addition to her husband, Christa is survived by her daughter, Austin Shay Pettibone of Jacksonville, N.C.; sons, William Lloyd Pettibone of Elgin, and John Aaron Pettibone of Jacksonville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Tavon Lavell Ashley Jr., Kayden Lux Pettibone, and Leilani Rose Pettibone.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may
be left online for the
De Mare family at
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.