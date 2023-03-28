CASSATT — Colie Blease Hinson Jr., 73, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Born Jan. 26, 1950, in Sumter, S.C., he was the son of the late Mattie Louise Nesbitt Hinson and Colie Blease Hinson Sr. Mr. Hinson was self-employed in paint and body before retiring in 2011. He enjoyed working in his yard, humming and singing, fishing and above all else worshiping God and being with his loving family.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 53 years, Mary Evelyn Shirey Hinson; children, Calvin “Ricky” Richard Hinson Sr. (Tina) of Cassatt, S.C., Angela Jeanette Hinson Stevens (Derek) of Cassatt, S.C., and Robert Dalton Hinson Sr. (Beverly Williamson) of Elgin, S.C.; brothers, James Edward Hinson Sr. (Anthea) of Camden, S.C., and Billy Hinson (Sharon) of Camden, S.C.; sister, Emma Pressley (Marion) of Lancaster, S.C.; grandchildren, Maranda Hinson Barden (Ian), Ricky “Bubba” Hinson Jr. (Emilee), Samantha Hinson, Brooke Stevens (Ricky Gartman), Chelsey Stevens, Zoey Stevens, Ryan Hinson, Eric Stevens and Dalton Hinson Jr.; great-grandchildren, Beylur Barden and Cal Hinson III; special niece, Sylvia McNeely; and special friends, Ronnie and Lois Boykin, Buddy and Nancy Thompson, and Evelyn and the late Clennie McCaskill.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Maria Montez Hinson; sister, Betty Dority; and brothers, Frank Hinson and Jimmy Lee Hinson Sr.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Free Will Baptist Church in Cassatt, S.C., with a burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
March 29, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.