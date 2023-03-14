CAMDEN — Deborah K. Lynch Whitten, 72, of Camden, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Wilburn and Ruby Lynch and the wife of Larry D. Whitten Sr. Deborah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her yard and watching the birds. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by her children, Larry Dean Whitten Jr. and Amie Whitten Berry; her grandchildren, Hunter Troy Whitten, Taylor Ashlyn Whitten, and Sophia Lorraine Berry; as well as her siblings, Robert Lynch (Linda), Janice Young (Jack), and Marcia Hinson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Laine Walden and the staff at Agape Care Hospice for their compassionate care for Mrs. Whitten.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.