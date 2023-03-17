LUGOFF — A funeral service for Ernest W. Robinson, 74, will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Javin Proctor and Rev. Raymond Sellers will officiate. The family received friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Worship Center or South Carolina Oncology Associates.
Mr. Robinson passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Born in Logan County, W. Va., he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Alma White Robinson. He enjoyed working on cars, cutting grass, fishing, cooking for friends and family and above all else spending time with his grandchildren and fur-baby, Lulu.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 50 years, Priscilla Robinson; children, Ernie Robinson (Diane), Rhea VanHouten (Jon), and Rebekah Hammond (Jacob); sisters, Jeanetta White, Pauline Carter (Harmon) and Pat Rose; brother, Terry Robinson (Ruby); grandchildren, Olivia VanHouten, Abby VanHouten, Hank Hammond, and Mikey Billings (Amanda); great-grandchild, Jackson Billings; and a host of nieces & nephews. He was predeacesed by sister, Opal Woody; brothers, David Robinson and Carl Robinson; brother-in-law, Bobby White, Jerry Rose, Dill Woody; and sister-in-law, Doris Robinson.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.