Estelle Mason Hall, 90, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022, in Ocala, Fla., following a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 2, 1932, in Gastonia, N.C., to parents Arthur (Ott) and Eunice W Mason. Estelle leaves behind her loving daughters Sheri Solley (Dave) of Columbia, S.C., Jill Hall of Ocala, Fla., Susie Morris (Kirby) of Quincy, Fla., and Judi Hall (Don) of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by three grandchildren that she adored, Mason Morris (Tallahassee, Fla.), Alex Bruce (Megan) of Atlanta, Ga., and Spenser (Langley) Dickeson of Pensacola, Fla.; and two great-grandsons, Jax and Wyatt Dickeson of Pensacola. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James M. (Jimmy) Hall of Camden, S.C., who passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
Estelle grew up in Gastonia in a large loving family of 10 brothers and sisters. She moved to Camden in the early 1950s where she met Jimmy and raised their family of four girls. They bought a house in Edgewood among wonderful neighbors that were like family. Estelle was known to roller skate around the neighborhood, sunbathe while the kids were in school and even joined a biking club with Jimmy. She loved team bowling at the Rowlarena in Camden. After retiring, Jimmy and Estelle made the decision to move to Lakeland, Fla., in 1996 to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. They spent the next 25 years doing just that.
Estelle always loved her role of mother and homemaker. The absolute joy of her life was raising her daughters and then enjoying their company as adults. During her daughter’s middle/high school years, she and Jimmy were loyal team fans and rarely missed one of the girls basketball games. She and Jimmy always said they were some of her best memories. The home was always open to the girl’s friends, teammates, and Edgewood neighbors where she cooked many amazing meals for them.
Estelle remained close with her children until her passing, which came only five weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday. Her death leaves them brokenhearted, but so very grateful for all the years with her as the kind and loving center of her adoring family.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Please remember her for the kind, loving and beautiful woman she was.