LUGOFF — James C. “Jim” Tomlinson Jr., 76, passed this life to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born on a family farm in lower Sumter County to James Cleo Tomlinson Sr. and Ruby Stewart Tomlinson, Jim never strayed very far from his family roots and farm ties. Jim was 76 years old at the time of his death. Jim is survived by the love of his life, Diane D. Tomlinson. He is survived by three sons, James C. “Jay” Tomlinson III (Teia) of Antioch, S.C., Steven Ray Tomlinson (Sara Sims) of Gaston, S.C., and Kyle E. Tomlinson (Jordan) of Hartsville, S.C. He is also survived by two brothers, Von Ray Tomlinson (Sandy) of Sumter and Arthur L. Tomlinson of Lynchburg, S.C.; sister-in-law, Elvira F. Tomlinson; and numerous nieces and nephews all from around the Woodstock and Ackworth, Ga., areas. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as an older brother, Roger E. “Rhett” Tomlinson of Woodstock, Ga.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Brantly Davis Tomlinson (Alex) of Camden, S.C., Aylssa Tomlinson Price (Brent) of Antioch, S.C., Matthew James Tomlinson, Robert Moore Tomlinson, William Kyle Tomlinson and Jackson Webb Tomlinson all of Hartsville; and great-grandchildren, Anna Gibbs Tomlinson and Baylor Davis Tomlinson of Camden, Avary Hart Price, Levi Marion Price and Magnolia Scout Price all of Antioch.
Jim retired from DuPont after 35 years of service, followed by an additional 10 years of contract work to the engineering department for consultation services. After full retirement, Jim enjoyed helping others do things as well as playing golf with his friends. Jim especially enjoyed his time spent at the family farm working on old buildings and going to eat on a weekly basis with his brothers and in later years inviting close friends to join them. These were the days he enjoyed most.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at noon at Lugoff First Baptist Church and burial followed in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1000 Pleasant Grove Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080. The family received friends Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1000 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080 or a charity of one’s choice.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.