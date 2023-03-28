LEXINGTON, N.C. — Michael S. Mitcham, 84, of Davidson County, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Lexington Healthcare.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lexington, with Rev. Dr. Ray Howell officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall prior to the service.
Michael was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Mullins, S.C., to the late Ulysses Simpson Mitcham and Hazell Harrelson Mitcham. He graduated from Camden High School in 1957 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Clemson University. Michael retired from PPG Industries after many years as a senior engineer and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lexington. Michael was an avid Clemson football fan, enjoyed watching college baseball, and was a real history buff. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Mitcham.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Ruth Mitcham of the home; sons David Mitcham and wife, Kelly of Lexington, Gregory Mitcham of South Carolina, and Christopher Mitcham of Fla.; daughter, Tanya Rogers and husband, John of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Natalee Mitcham of Lexington, and Nicholas Visintainer and wife, Miranda of South Carolina; and one great-grandchild, Connor Visintainer of South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to research Inclusion-Body Myositis, a disease which Michael battled, at cureibm.org/donate. Donations may also be made to First Baptist Church of Lexington and to the American Heart Association.
March 29, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.