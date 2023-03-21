A memorial service for Rebecca “Beckie” McManus Trapp, 84, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at First Baptist Church. Rev. Bruce Hancock will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Mark Trapp Scholarship Fund, Lugoff-Elgin High School, Clay Sporting Club, 1284 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff, SC 29078.
Rebecca passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. The daughter of the late W.C. and Margaret Evelyn Branham McManus. She was the receptionist for Dr. Benny Marshall for 21 years and was the chairman of the Hostess Committee at First Baptist Church.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Terri T. Robinson, of Camden; son, Donnie Allen Trapp (Charlene), of Camden; grandchildren, Missi Avila (Coca), Katie Robles (Ricky), Mack Trapp (Courtney), Abby Spivey (Justin), Craig Robinson (Hope), Michael Robinson (Stacey), and Chris Robinson; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Iris Slipper of Baltimore, Md., Sylvia Harold of Camden, and Elaine Brown (Huey) of Camden; brothers-in-law, Erwin Revis of Alabama, and Charles Davenport of Camden; and sisters-in-law, Arlene T. Chafin of Camden, and Billie T. Barton of North Augusta, S.C.
Rebecca was predeceased by her husband, Donnie Hugh Trapp; son, Andrew Mark Trapp; son-in-law, Johnny Robinson; brother, Richard “Dickie” McManus; sisters, Cynthia McManus, Carolyn Davenport and Marilyn Revis; and brothers-in-law, Gilford Trapp, Otto Harold and Jim Slipper.
