CAMDEN — Graveside services for Roger Bruce Jellenik, 80, were held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Quaker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camden Heart Care, 1045 West DeKalb St., Camden, SC 29020.
Mr. Jellenik passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 13, 2023. Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Howard Herman and Ruth Ann Frankenbush Jellenik. He received a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University and graduated from Columbia Law School in New York. He practiced law in Camden for the last 23 years at Roger B. Jellenik Attorney at Law. He was a member of the South Carolina Bar, American Bar Association, N.Y. State Bar Association, N.J. State Bar Association, National Elder Law Attorney Association, and the American Association of Justice.
Mr. Jellenik enjoyed reading, music, and teaching chess at the Kershaw County Library and Camden Military Academy. He adored dogs, especially the family’s Miniature Schnauzers. He was also a member of the U.S. Chess Association.
Left to cherish his legacy and memories are his wife of 58 years, Carole Linda Pasternak Jellenik; daughter, Rachel Jellenik of Columbia; son, David Jellenik and wife, Rhonda, of Mansfield, Mass.; brother, Stephen Ross Jellenik and wife, Peg; and grandchildren, Alyssa Jellenik and Noah Jellenik.
