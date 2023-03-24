Sidney Lee Brewer, 87, died on Friday, March 17, 2023. A private service was held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Quaker Cemetery. Rev. Taylor Wells officiated.
He was born in Sumter, S.C., the son of Beulah Lee Brewer. Sidney’s faith was with the Presbyterian Church.
Sidney is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Wilkes Brewer; and his daughter, Dietlinde Brewer, both of Lugoff.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.