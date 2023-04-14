By Joan A. Inabinet
Recent discoveries and plans for the respectful reinterment of the remains of 14 Battle of Camden veterans bring to my mind memories of a skeletal disturbance that my father, Lewis F. Anderson, and I happened upon years ago about 18 miles north of Camden in the upper clay and rocky hills of Kershaw County
The freshly plundered grave we found (perhaps 8 as-the-crow-flies miles northwest of the Battle of Camden site) links to layers of history and stories about Scottish highland clans, British soldiers and loyalists, as well as American patriots.
At the time my father and I came upon the grave, my husband, Glen, was on active duty in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army in the Mekong Delta, and I had finished giving final exams at the close of my initial stint of teaching at Camden High School, a position I was leaving to attend graduate school and pursue research and writing activities.
Human remainsMy recollections of discovering vandalized human remains are reinforced by a news feature I wrote at the time, published on the front of the Friday, May 23, 1969, Camden Chronicle. Under the headline “McWillie Grave Entered,” subheaded “Historic County Cemetery Is Target of Graverobbers,” my byline is followed by “Special to the Chronicle.”
I have also found additional details in letters I sent Glen in Vietnam, especially one written the night of the discovery, May 18, and the other letter written a week later, May 25, after the article had been published and a “reburial” had taken place.
The article begins, “Vandals or misled ‘treasure’ hunters? Someone is guilty of graverobbing in an isolated but historic Kershaw County cemetery.” The 1827 grave, with a fine and detailed headstone, was that of Col. Adam McWillie, who raised and led Kershaw County militia in the defense of Charleston against the British in the War of 1812. The article describes him as “the forebear of a distinguished family line and object of a romantic history.”
The cemetery where the colonel was buried was the pioneer-established Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church, founded in 1771 and for half a century the only church of its denomination in the area. For some years, the trails to the abandoned old site had become so overgrown that its whereabouts, recorded in the county’s early histories, had become lost to sight and even to clear local memory.
Recently, my father had talked with a timberman whose crew was doing extensive cutting on the steep, red-clay inclines of Liberty Hill-Red Hill-Flint Hill-Stoneboro areas. The crew, pushing roads and cutting through the woods, had been amazed to find, standing under ancient trees, a cemetery with fine old markers and even a granite enclosure. From Dad’s historical readings, he suspected it was the “lost” Beaver Creek cemetery and was eager to visit it and see.
When he got the landowners’ permission to visit and asked me to go with him, I was glad to get away from grading exams and accompany him. What we found there is continued in my Chronicle article.
[Quoting of the article follows]
Sunday [May 18], visitors doing research on local history [that was us!] discovered that [Col. Adam McWillie’s] grave had recently been dug out to a distance of over six feet and a tunnel cut in the bottom toward the tombstone. A section of the massive granite wall surrounding the family plot had also been broken.
At the time of the discovery, footprints were visible in the dirt removed from the grave, but a rainstorm shortly afterward removed their traces. However, the visitors were able to take several color slides of the vandalized area before the rain. These are to be made available to the county sheriff’s office which is conducting an investigation.
Few people today know the location of the Beaver Creek Church cemetery, which is surrounded by the property of the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company. The company has left the graveyard undisturbed, but it is overgrown and difficult to find. The would-be visitor travels on lonely, winding roads and still must walk some distance to reach the burying ground.
Numerous graves, some with simple headstones, some unmarked, and others with elaborate epitaphs, comprise the old cemetery. The most imposing family plot is that of the McWillies, surrounded by a 30 X 40’ hewn granite enclosure erected in 1852 under the direction of William M. Shannon of Camden.
[Quoting of the article ends]
Sunday night, I wrote a letter to Glen in Vietnam, posting it the next day from Camden. I told him Dad and I were “furious” about the recent and deliberate grave desecration, stating that Dad intended to notify the sheriff (Hector DeBruhl) and that I planned to write an article for the Chronicle. I hoped to draw public attention to the importance of preserving such sites by reporting individual names of the gravestones we had found there and report what early histories said about the people buried there, especially Adam McWillie.
As we were about to leave the cemetery, I wrote Glen, “a rain came up,” and Dad and I had to scramble back, being “far distant” from his old green 1950 Plymouth in which we often rambled the countryside. Hurrying back to the car, I said, “The clay hill was so slick we kept sliding. I was soaked to the skin and was wringing muddy water out of my hair all the way home. The red dust dried into a cakey film and we felt as stiff as if we had been starched — our clothes were slimy and nasty.”
Return visit and reburialOn Monday, Sheriff DeBruhl agreed with Dad that his deputies should check this out. The deep digging and tunneling in hard clay did not seem merely curious-kid stuff. At midweek, I borrowed the school’s Polaroid camera to take an immediately printable image of McWillie’s open grave for my newspaper article which the Chronicle was to print on Friday.
Returning with the sheriff’s permission to the Beaver Creek cemetery, this time I was accompanied by both Dad and my mother, Lottie. Leaving after taking the photo, as I wrote Glen, about a mile from the grave and set up visibly on a stump, we were startled to spot “part of a skull, vertebrae, teeth, etc.”
How could we or the deputies not have seen these before? Had someone set them up lately? My letter continued, “From condition, color, placement we realized what the bones were: A. McW.” After Dad showed Sheriff DeBruhl the Polaroid image of the remains which we left untouched on the stump, he went out to examine them himself.
When Friday’s Chronicle appeared with the article on the open grave, the second discovery was under investigation. Saturday, while I was in Columbia on graduate school matters, Sheriff DeBruhl called Dad to say they had determined that the skull and other bones did match those in the dirt from the grave, and that officers would be refilling the gaping hole that afternoon. Dad’s offers to help and to inform related or interested persons were accepted.
Hastily Dad rounded up two men who agreed to accompany him. One, John deLoach Jr., was president of the Kershaw County Historical Society and was McWillie kin. The other, Herbert Hornsby Sr., oldtime native of the upper county, was a valued storyteller of its history. The three of them — making a few remarks they considered appropriate — helped to refill the grave and to lay to rest again the bones of Col. Adam McWillie.
Although I regretted not being available to be present, I agreed that a respectful reburial in the presence of a kinsman, a neighbor, and a veteran (all of them history-minded) was quite fitting.
Col. Adam McWillie’s historyThe “romantic history” to which my original article referred includes a background of facts and of passed-down traditions lacking sources of verification not readily available in earlier times, but sources possibly available today. For this present writing, I have not had time to pursue them, although I intend to do so, and I invite information from readers who may be able to help.
For now, I will pass along intriguing information provided in the earliest source I know, a book the Historical Society sells. It is Genealogy of the McWillie and Cunningham Families, compiled by Dr. Robert B. Johnson and first printed in 1914. A medical doctor and a man of other achievements too, he lived in Camden, Liberty Hill, and later in Mississippi, spending part of each year in Camden. His wife was Jane Cunningham McWillie, and it is on her family his book focuses. Today’s reader will find impressive the accumulation of his information, which I will summarize to unravel a chronological order of events.
Adam’s father was John McWillie, whose name by birth was Donald McDonald. When just a youth, he was imprisoned in the clan uprising in Scotland just before their final defeat. Under a sentence of death, he was spared on condition he change his name and join the British army, where he was placed on a Man-of-War, not to be allowed to land on English soil for seven years. He was said to have seen hard service in a number of countries.
John was wounded in the Battle of Camden and had to be sent home, according to the tradition, after which he was given a military post in Ireland where he acquired an estate. He and wife, Margaret Davidson, had three children, all born in Ireland, the elder son inheriting the estate and the younger son being Adam McWillie, the main subject here.
Young Adam fell in love when meeting Ann McCullough, who moved to Ireland with her widowed father, but Adam’s father John was quite opposed to his marrying “an American girl.” John “was not at all pleased with what he had seen of the United States and did not wish his son to make this country his home when he had fought against its liberty,” Mrs. Ann Van Vacter, a granddaughter of Adam and Ann, wrote to Dr. Johnson for the genealogy.
Our focus will back up a bit to Ann’s parents, James McCullough and Annie Beall, who “lived in Kershaw District, South Carolina,” the letter continues. “Her father was a Royalist but took no active part in the war. His older brother was killed by one of Marion’s men, one of his own neighbors, I have heard, shot him in the back as he was entering his own door and fell dead among his own family.”
At the end of the Revolution, the widowed James took his young daughter back to Ireland, his ancestral home, where she did marry Adam McWillie and where at least one of their 11 children was born. James grew “very much dissatisfied” with Ireland and, not wanting to return to the United States, moved to Canada “where he lived to be a very old man.”
All of his land in America, “an extensive tract in Kershaw District, S.C.,” James gave to his daughter, Ann. “There they established their home,” said their granddaughter, explaining that Adam had studied civil engineering and surveying and commenced work at once on his own land. “This gave him a start. Civil engineers and surveyors were much needed in this county … in ten or twelve years he had made a comfortable fortune.”
Among the assets of the many achievements he would make in life, Adam called Ann “the best and truest of women,” saying he “owed all of his success in life to his good wife.” Years after Adam’s death in 1827, Ann moved in 1845 to the new state of Mississippi with the family of their youngest son, the notable William McWillie, where he became the first governor.
Now that’s another story, as is the fact that son William married Jane Cunningham, whose family surname, shortly after the Revolution, also originated on Beaver Creek — and numerous are the family descendants and connections stemming from their multiple lines, the other half of Dr. Johnson’s book of genealogy.
For an updated photo of Col. McWillie’s grave, last week Glen and I attempted to return to the old Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, which over the years we have visited a few times. Making our way to the rarely used turnoff with a stop sign but no road name sign, brought us to a deeply rutted and winding high-hilled clay road with slick puddles and steep ditches. Trying it and then attempting to walk it a while, we considered the gathering rain clouds and growing darkness overhead, as well as the overgrowth of the dense woods. Not today, we said. Another day.
If you wish to update information or comment on this column, email me at kershawcountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
(Joan A. Inabinet and L. Glen Inabinet are authors of A History of Kershaw County (2011) and The World of Jak Smyrl (2020). Today’s column was written by Joan Inabinet. It was made available by the Kershaw County Historical Society to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.)