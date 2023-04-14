In Tuesday’s column, I fantasized about where I might live if I retired, especially if money were no object. I thought San Diego, Calif., or Austin, Texas, might be nice. I also pointed out that for money to be no object, I’d have to play and win the lottery or gain a big inheritance.
But does where you live really matter as long as you get to do the things you really want to do rather than a punch a clock?
Ironically, the No. 1 item on my retirement list is to write. Those of you who have read my column for a while now know that I have been trying to get back to some of my old science fiction and fantasy manuscripts.
I did that quite well on a mostly Saturday basis during the first half of 2022. Not so much since. The closest I want to come to punching a clock during retirement is scheduling times for me to sit in front of the computer and rework my old stories and write new ones.
I still have my now mostly rewritten fantasy manuscript, Heaven’s Seal, to go through word-by-word, but also plenty of chapters to write for its sequels, Dolphin’s Song and Wizard’s Sword. A sci-fi/fantasy novel, Shades of Gray, to finish. There’s my science fiction trilogy, The Arizona Saga, whose first novel, Snow, I need to continue writing. I should also continue working on my first Sarah Bright novel, about a high school girl who interns at her local newspaper. And my other science fiction novel, The Extraordinarily Long Life of John Smith. Not to mention a host of short stories to both freshen and others to write.
Obviously, I need to retire just to do all that.
No. 2 is the cliché retirement goal of traveling. There are plenty of places to which I want to return so that I can see them through adult eyes. I’ve sketched out many times the fact that I lived in Afghanistan, Mexico and the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) during my childhood and teens.
In between Kabul and Guadalajara, when I was around 6 years old or so, my father and his then-girlfriend took us on a trip around the country getting to see places like the St. Louis Arch, Mt. Rushmore, the great Redwoods in California (and Disneyland, too), and the Grand Canyon.
During our time on Saipan in the CNMI, we also visited Hawaii, Alaska and Japan.
These are all places I’d like to see again, but there are other places in Europe and Asia I’d like to check out, along with almost anything south of the equator, especially Australia and New Zealand.
Aside from all this, it would be nice to have enough money where you don’t have to worry about having money. It’s not that I want to be filthy rich — I would not know what to do with myself. I’d be content to live my life almost as I do now if I just had enough money not to worry about emergencies. I especially want to be able to help my sons, without making them dependent on me as adults.
That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t splurge on some things. As I get older, for instance, I don’t want to have to go up and down stairs at home. I’m also short, so it would be nice to have cabinetry built that I can actually reach. So, yeah, I’d like to have a one-story house custom built to my personal specifications with enough rooms for visitors to stay in (especially my sons and any family, if they have them); a small library room for cozy reading, not writing; and an office/den where I would write.
As I said, I don’t want to contend with stairs — inside or out — so I guess it needs to be built on flat land. Kansas, anyone?
Other stuff: I want an all-electric, black hard-top convertible Mustang. Can someone call Wheeljack from the Transformers for me?
Two top of the line computers, one for writing/researching, and one for games and movies, etc. Huge monitors. Huge!
Hand-tailored clothes. I said I was short. There aren’t that many shirts, much less pants, that fit me right off the rack, so I live with large shirts, whose sleeves tend to go past my wrist. I also have to scrounge for 29-inch length pants, which are rare for my waist line (which I won’t divulge at this time).
Seriously, though, money itself is not the object of my dreams, but what I can do to enjoy myself and my family and friends during retirement with that money. I’m not looking to retire in the Caribbean, and a simple ranch-style house would probably do fine, not to mention a less snazzy all-electric in which to zip around.
For now, it’s back to work, reporting on and writing what’s going on right here in good old Kershaw County. And that’s OK.
(Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)