This is not the first time we have noticed that, sometimes, the wheels of justice turn slowly. In the past, we have usually done so because of how long some arrested persons have spent languishing at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting trial. Right now, for example, a man charged with kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, continues to sit in jail after being arrested in September 2019. While we have little sympathy for someone charged with such crimes, the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees, in part, that, “...the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial...”
This right isn’t just for defendants who are in jail. It’s also for those who have made bond. That’s where one of today’s top stories comes in. Four defendants — who have been out on bail for years — in cases spanning a decade are finally having their cases come to trial next week. Why these cases have taken so long to be adjudicated is not exactly known. We got the impression in speaking with Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson that some factors included witnesses moving away, or attorneys no longer being available.
Of course, as Gipson notes in our report, the COVID-19 pandemic made things worse by keeping courts closed for almost two years. And, for the most part, Gipson inherited these cases and says he is doing his best to move them along.
We also cannot help but look back to his predecessor, Dan Johnson, who was removed from office as a result of federal and state wire fraud and related charges. The first three of these cases are from 2013, 2015 and 2017 and are squarely within Johnson’s term of office. Is it possible — as we have postulated before with other cases — that Johnson simply did not oversee these three cases (and perhaps others of which we are unaware) as he should have?
We are not saying this is so, only proposing that it is possible.
Whatever the circumstances, including COVID, the four defendants — and their alleged victims and their families — have waited far more than long enough. No one should have to wait a decade to see a criminal case in which they are involved, whether accused or victim, adjudicated. That is not what the Sixth Amendment could have possibly ever intended.
If any of these four men know in their respective hearts that they are guilty, we hope that they will do the right thing and plea. But, if they are truly innocent, then they deserve — especially after so many years — to face a jury of their peers and challenge Gipson and his team to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that they are guilty.