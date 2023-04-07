In Tuesday’s (April 4, 2023) edition, we featured a photograph of Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford receiving a S.C. House resolution honoring. We mistakenly misidentified the person holding the picture with her as her husband. It is not. It is S.C. State Rep. William “Bill” Clyburn, of Aiken.
Also, we inadvertently left off a credit for the photograph. It should have been credited to Johnny Deal/Bowtie Photography.
These changes have been made to the online version of the photograph.
The C-I regrets the errors.