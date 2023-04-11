Before everyone gets all excited, no, I’m not retiring any time soon. Frankly, I can’t afford to. Blame poor financial planning on my part, most especially taking more than enough student loan debt during my 20s and 30s as I earned not only a bachelor’s degree, but a master’s, too, that has turned out to be all but useless.
Anyway, now that I’ve turned 58 and realize that 60 isn’t that long away, I cannot help but think about retirement, even if it’s actually years down the line.
Let’s put it this way: To do what I want to do, I’d either have to win the lottery — I’ve never played — or inherit a bunch of money. That actually might happen, but, again, not for many years yet. I said that, right? Yes. Good.
Now, on to the ideas.
First, and this is not a slam on Kershaw County or South Carolina, but I probably won’t stay here after retirement. There are a number of reasons why, but I’ve often heard it’s hard to retire somewhere you’ve lived for so long.
As a “government brat” during my child and teenage years, and during my college years, I lived in New York; Virginia; Kabul, Afghanistan; Maryland; Guadalajara, Mexico; Maryland again; Saipan, U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands; Virginia again; Tennessee; Georgia; and South Carolina.
(Are you tired yet?)
Since earning my master’s degree, I’ve lived solely in South Carolina and all in the Midlands.
And it’s been great, primarily because of my work at the C-I and that I raised my family here.
But I am beginning to feel that itch that I might want to try some other places before I get too long in the tooth.
My retirement fantasies do kind of revolve around “if money were no object” because the places I’ve thought of going to are kind of pricey.
At one point, I thought I might want to retire in New Orleans. I love jazz, love the cuisine, and think I would enjoy the benefits of living in America’s most European city.
However, when I visited in 2015 for my 50th birthday, we went during the hottest, muggiest part of the year. It was awful in that I sweated all the time in high-degree, wet heat.
Then I thought, well, I could live there during the winter and live somewhere else for the summer. That made me think of places like Boston, Portland and Seattle, but the idea of, essentially, moving every six months didn’t really appeal to me.
Instead of going with my gut, I next started doing some research, looking at factors that appealed to me. In most cases, the cost of living was still way out there, but I narrowed it down to two: Austin, Texas, and San Diego, Calif.
San Diego certainly has the climate I’m looking for: a Mediterranean, almost year-round mild climate. It never gets much above the high 70s and never gets much below the low 50s. Interestingly, the San Diego has what are called micro-climates, with the metro area’s topology — its bay, hills, mountains and canyons — producing almost neighborhood-sized weather conditions that are different from each other.
The mixing in of Mexican and Southwest American cultures is appealing, too, along with a number of museums and its history with the U.S. Navy.
I’m not as keen on wildfires and earthquakes. Wildfires are far more common, with San Diego not having too many quakes compared to other parts of the state. Still...
So, what about Austin?
Well, the climate’s not as good as San Diego’s, but not as bad as it could be. Average temperatures don’t go much lower than the low 40s during the winter, but during the summer, it can get up to 100. It actually rains more in Austin than it does in San Diego, so there’s that.
What attracted me to Austin is its city life, especially when it comes to music. I would love to check out the South by Southwest’s (SXSW) music and film festivals, and the Austin City Limits‘ Music Festival.
If you’ve never heard this before, a local motto for the city is “Keep Austin Weird.” Well, that sounds like fun! It’s been interpreted in so many different ways, that it apparently gave rise to a movement whereby citizens have resisted commercialism and over-development — basically, anything folks living there think my degrade the environment or threaten natural and cultural landscapes. Interesting!
As in San Diego, there’s a bit of Mexican thrown in, although not as much as in points further south and west, so there’s still a chance to check out everything from Texas barbecue to Tex-Mex cuisine.
Yet, these are pricey places to retire it seems to me, so I’m still looking. In fact, it kind of shocked me that in U.S. World & News Reports‘ Best Places to Retire 2022-23, Austin ranked 105th and San 124th.
What were the top five? In order, apparently based primarily on housing affordability and health care, Lancaster, Pa.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Pensacola, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; and York, Pa.
Just so you know, Myrtle Beach came in 28th; Greenville and Spartanburg, 67th and 68th, respectively; Charleston, 83rd; and Columbia, 93rd.
Who knows, maybe I’ll stick around here after all.