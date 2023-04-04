What’s wrong with U.S. and S.C.?
I am mad and frustrated. What is wrong with the folks of our state and country? Yesterday, I heard there was another mass murder killing six people, including 3- to 9-year-olds and three adults.
This morning, my husband told me that he had just read that one of the largest Methodist Church’s in the Lexington area had just withdrawn from the national church because of gay and trans issues.
On the mass murders. It is our politicians who will not vote to ban semi and automatic weapons of mass destruction originally made for our armed forces to kill our enemy’s during war time. Now we have been convinced it is our right and “cool” to own one of these guns. I read in an article this morning that each year we have as many people killed by guns in the U.S. as were killed in the Vietnam War per year. If you want more information look it up in Robert Hubbell’s article this morning, March 29.
As to the church’s (not just Methodist) banning of gay and trans people being a part of their church: Shame on them. Why are churches losing members? This is one reason. Did Jesus accept prostitutes, the lepers, the afflicted? Yes, He did! Did Jesus turn anyone away who professed Him as the messiah? No! What is not to understand about this? Does anyone not have a gay or trans person in the family? I bet not. They might not know it because their family member knows they will not be accepted if they admit it. Looking up the percentages of Americans that are either lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans: It is 7.2%. That is a lot of American’s either “out” or hiding because of silly “man and woman” made rules that they are not “normal.”
What is normal? We all have our idiosyncrasies. Normal covers a wide spectrum people. In fact, Jesus tells us that God loves us all, no matter what race, ideology or sexual preference. If you are a Christian, let’s go with Jesus. If you have other beliefs or are a non-believer, you are loved by an all-encompassing God. He/she made you. What is not to understand about that?
Molly Nettles, Camden