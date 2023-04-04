Lindsey Graham’s myopia
I am a South Carolinian living temporarily in a “foreign” land — namely the also lovely state of Washington. Although there are Trump supporters here, too, they remain less vocal (perhaps fearing the overriding rejection of their peers).
Haven’t we all seen with our own eyes the Jan. 6 insurrection unveiling the violence, hatred and fear that lie beneath the surface of this oh, so magnificent democracy envied by people all over the world?
So, why has Lindsey Graham done a 180-degree turn so many times in his assessment of Trump? Why? Don’t we all fear those dictators and demagogues who yet tarnish the pages of history books as well as the headlines of newspapers — the Hitlers, Orbans, Mussolinis, Mugabes, Stalins, Putins, Kim Jon Uns, Saddam Husseins, and Mao Zedongs?
Should we add the name of Lindsey Graham, who, despite all evidence, still backs the would-be, power-hungry authoritarian, Donald J. Trump?
Let’s not complain about how schools are failing to teach kids when we adults cannot seem to understand the visual evidence that television, magazines, and newspapers reveal to us about prevalent abuses of power by current leaders who continue to gain prominence in their drive for personal gain. These leaders include too many of our congressmen — particularly Republicans who seem most vulnerable to the Trump lies. Let us again march to the music of Fanfare for the Common Man.
Nancy Lars, Lugoff