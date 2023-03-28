County administrator to retire in September -- Kershaw County Administrator Gordon Hartwig announced Monday that he will retire in six months.
Hartwig said he told the county staff during his first staff meeting in August 1997 that he would work as administrator of Kershaw County for four years.
He intends to keep that promise for a variety of reasons. His last day will be Sept. 28.
Hartwig, who will be 62 when he retires, has had triple-by-pass surgery and angioplasty. He feels he needs to spend his time in a less stressful environment....
After retirement, Hartwig and his family will leave Kershaw County.
“I have never envisioned retiring where I worked,” he said.
On the move -- Kershaw County Magistrate Court has reopened on the second floor of the courthouse and operations are expected to be back to normal by Monday, according to Chief Magistrate Gene Hartis.
Kershaw County Administrator Gordon Hartwig volunteered to move several offices, including his own, down to the basement of the courthouse two weeks ago to make room upstairs for magistrate’s court employees who evacuated their offices about two months ago complaining of air quality problems.
Magistrate’s court operated in the grand jury room on the second floor of the courthouse for the first month with one telephone line and no computers.
Hartis closed the court offices except for emergencies on March 2. Though magistrate’s court was still held, the amount of work employees could do was limited because they didn’t have their computers at hand.
Hartwig had a two-week restorative cleaning done in the basement, which ended March 12, but Hartis maintained he wouldn’t go back to the basement because he and his staff didn’t feel safe there.
He and his employees have reported experiencing respiratory, sinus and rash problems, with they blame on the environmental conditions of the basement, such as poor ventilation and dampness.
Medical clinic makes case to city council -- Dr. Alice Brooks of the Kershaw County Community Medical Center came to Tuesday morning’s Camden City Council meeting to ask for its support.
“We had 2,739 visits by 1,260 patients in 2000,” said Brooks, who explained that both figures are dramatic increases from 1999. “There is a decided shift in insurance. It’s becoming more expensive, there are more people out there without insurance ... a lot of working people who cannot afford insurance.”
Brooks said that without the free medical clinic, emergency room visits at Kershaw County Medical Center would skyrocket, and patients wouldn’t be able to afford the medication that emergency room physicians would prescribe for them.
“Just for someone to walk in the door of the emergency room would cost the hospital somewhere between $105 and $150. Of course, we can do it much more economically, and I believe we do,” said Brooks.
Brooks estimated that Kershaw Countians worked the equivalent of $106,000 worth of volunteer hours in 2000.
A year after Cup gun incident, undercover agents will still be used -- An incident at last year’s Carolina Cup, which resulted in an undercover agent pulling a gun on a Cup-goer, won’t stop law enforcement from using plainclothes agents.
Instead, the agents will work more closely with uniformed officers to prevent such situations from arising, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Steve McCaskill.
At the 2000 Carolina Cup, an undercover agent with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was attempting to check a woman’s driver’s license to make sure she was of legal age to drink when a man to disrupt the agent, according to authorities.
Even though the agent identified himself as an officer, a scuffle ensued, another man became involved, and the undercover agent ended up drawing his gun.
A reserve sheriff’s deputy, who happened upon the scene, was able to use Capstun to spray one of the aggressors and to get the situation under control before it progressed any further.
Hugh Munn, SLED spokesman, said his agency has no plans to make any changes to its security measures at this year’s Cup.
“We have to enforce the underage drinking laws,” said Munn, “and the best way to do that is with undercover officers.”