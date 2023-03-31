Dates are important.
We all know that person who doesn’t keep up with special dates or occasions. Birthdays pass with no cake. Anniversaries are forgotten, but I am not one of those people! Recently, I joined other in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the parachute drop of the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment along with other 82nd Airborne units and part of the 101st Airborne Division. It is as distinctive today as ever.
This first mass parachute drop has been dubbed as an “illustrious military feat.” Those men probably had no idea how their training exercises and this jump would come to be regarded by posterity, meaning us and our subsequent generations. None of them (most likely) had even flown in any aircraft and were probably unnerved but motivated.
120 airborne soldiers descended in a mock battle to prepare themselves for war. In the words of retired Maj. Gen. Julian Burns, this jump “ultimately led to the mass landings at Normandy and victory in WWII.”
I think the hallowed ground found at the monument at INVSITA connects us directly with Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. My husband, Todd, a veteran himself, and I had the most unique opportunity to visit the American Cemetery and the beach in person. We had attended wreath layings before, including the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. (That date was June 6, 1944.) A familiar reverence returned as we stood at the grave of a fellow traveler’s great-uncle who had died on Omaha Beach. Our group was led by the pastor who married us and retired Army Chaplain Bob Helton. The wreath laying was pre-planned and on our travel itinerary. Afterwards, Pastor Bob led a worship service at the memorial nearby which consists of a semicircular colonnade with a bronze statue at the center named, “Spirit of American Youth Rising from the Waves.”
During the wreath laying ceremony, we watched a uniformed officer clean the grave meticulously and then place dark sand on top in the ridges formed by the letters. With his gloved hand, he carefully swept across the white stone revealing the name of the great-uncle who died. The name was easily read like ink on paper. Taps and our National Anthem were played. I was so proud watching my husband stand at attention with his back rigid and his shoulders rolled back, rendering his military salute.
Quietly we made our way down to the beach, and it was way down. Treacherous. Steep! As we finally reached the sand, I looked around at the mountainous earth where U.S. Forces lost 2,400 soldiers. Being struck with a sense of awe, respect, and love for my country, the tears came. Small rocks gathered at my feet soon filled my pockets. All of them were given away except one on which the sacred date was written, June 6, 1944.
For we can never forget the solemn sacrifices of our United States military forces.
There are not many living World War II veterans among us, so we must pick up the mantle to regard this date annually, March 29, 1943, the day of the first mass parachute drop in American military history. One might overlook a birthday or anniversary, but let’s never forget to honor the ones who have defended us, protected us, and keep us free as a nation. God bless each soul then, and God bless each soul now. Reflecting upon this historic day was a great honor, and I appreciated the opportunity to say thank you to our military community on behalf of South Carolina!