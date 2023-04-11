Lugoff bust tops $1 million in drugs, cash -- Local and federal authorities are looking for a major drug dealer after seizing nearly $1 million worth of illegal drugs and a quarter of a million dollars in cash from [the fugitive’s] Lugoff home.
Terrance Daniels, 36, of Autumn Lane, has been on the run since Thursday’s raid, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Steve McCaskill.
Daniels’ wife, Tracy Pickney Daniels, 33, was arrested at the scene. She has been charged with trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and ecstasy; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school.
McCaskill said her husband faces the same state and federal charges, and each of them faces life in prison.
Terrance Daniels is believed to have major drug connections up and down the East Coast, according to Lt. David Dowey. Some of the drugs were packaged in large quantities, indicated they were intended to be distributed to dealers, who would then sell them to the public.
“He’s not your run-of-the-mill, overnight dope dealer,” Dowey said, equating [Daniels’] operation to a “distribution center” for illegal drugs.... “He’s a big fish. He’s got some major connections.”
Area lottery sales exceed $2 million since Jan. 7 -- Since the South Carolina Education Lottery began Jan. 7, Kershaw County continues to rank near the middle of the pack in ticket sales.
As of March 31, Kershaw County ranked 28th out of 46 counties with a total of $2.128 million in lottery ticket sales, according to figures released last week by lottery officials. The county in $114,000 the last week of March alone.
That figure doesn’t include an additional $97,330 in Kershaw County lottery revenue brought in online.
The state raised more than $190 million in lottery tickets sales in the games’ first three months. It has paid more than $119 million in winnings statewide as of Tuesday7...
Kershaw County School Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain said lottery funds should be used to pay for K-12 programs in South Carolina if that is the only way the legislature can fund public education.
“I feel like funding needs to be provided,” Cain said. “The source of the funding ... is a decision the general assembly needs to make. It is their responsibility to fund public education, and if they have to use lottery money to do that, then I think they need to use anything they can.”
CPD lieutenant completes FBI training program; one of only four from S.C. this year -- Camden Police Department Lt. D. Allan Trapp spent a lot of time away from home earlier this year. From January through most of March, he attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., taking part in elite training designed for executive-level law enforcement officials.
The 10-week program includes courses on leadership, stress management, critical decision-making, media relations, legal issues and physical fitness.
“The facilities are top-notch,” said Trapp, who graduated from the program March 22. “All of the trainers are agents who are also adjunct professors at the University of Virginia. I even earned credits towards a master’s degree.”
Trapp said only about 1.5% of all law enforcement officers attend the FBI National Academy, which holds sessions four times a year. It’s a rigorous process, and Trapp first applied back in 1993. Not long after, he transferred out of the Camden Police Department to another law enforcement agency, then returned to Camden only to learn that he needed to reapply.
“Once you are chosen as a candidate, the local FBI office conducts a background check just as if you were applying to be a new FBI agent. They also ask you chief for permission — after all, you’re going to be gone for 10 weeks. Finally, if all goes well, you get a packet from which choose the classes you’ll be attending,” Trapp said.