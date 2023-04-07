We have no wish to hurt somebody while their down, but — as seen on today’s front page — we could not ignore rumors that, at least in part, turned out to be true concerning MUSC Health.
While declining to provide detailed specifics, MUSC Health spokesperson Heather Wooline confirmed for the C-I that it had laid off a number of executives and administrators during the last month after a February report that its Midlands market missed a budget margin by $40 million
This includes Kershaw Medical Center here in Camden. As we report, Wooline did confirm for us that CEO Sue Shugart was part of the layoffs, and that her predecessor, Terry Gunn, who has worked as MUSC’s division president in Columbia for some time now, resigned. She would not provide any specifics beyond that except to say that all the layoffs were among executives and administrators — not nurses, doctors or anyone else involved in the actual delivery of care.
While that’s a relief, we have to wonder how the salaries of what we have to believe is a relative handful of personnel will help to bridge such a large gap. That does not mean, by the way, that we feel other employees need to laid off.
However, $40 million is a huge percentage of what MUSC paid — $75 million — for the former KershawHealth, Providence and Providence Northeast hospitals, and an emergency center in Winnsboro less than two years ago in mid-2021. Wooline indicated MUSC Health projected it would take three years to meet expectations. Obviously the $40 million miss prompted the organization to take action before that third-year mark.
Wooline said the benefits of “downsizing and reassignment of duties” would include “lower operational costs, improved workflow of key growth initiatives, and introduction of new technologies to increase operational efficiencies.”
She talked about the need for improved IT platforms to support electronic medical record functions, capital improvements/upgrades to improve patient care delivery, and the acquisition of new and advanced diagnostics and treatment technologies. Wooline said MUSC Health anticipates that those items — which sound like investments to us — would improve the margin over time.
If we are interpreting what she is saying correctly, Wooline would appear to be indicating that the combination of eliminating certain executive and administrative positions, shuffling around duties, and making the investments she listed would turn the $40 million missed margin into a win over time.
We hope she is right and that MUSC Health’s board of directors and remaining administrators plans will work in their favor.
When MUSC Health included KershawHealth in its purchase, we hailed them for saving the hospital and returning it to its nonprofit roots. We still don’t think that was a mistake.
However, we are a bit nervous about what has transpired, and we hope that the organization can bounce back from this bad news so that the county’s healthcare system — whatever its name may be — will remain open, operating efficiently and providing the variety and quality of healthcare services Kershaw County citizens have come to expect.