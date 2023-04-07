Well, I went to the doctor the other day and it was not the best of news.
Since at least my early 30s, I’ve suffered from abnormally high blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, etc., etc. I didn’t know this was the case until I attended a free screening while working for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina back in the late 1990s.
For one of the tests, I think for triglycerides (an indicator of too much sugar intake), my levels were so high it couldn’t be read. No, really; they tried twice. It was off the charts.
So, for years, I’ve taken a number of different medications, including ones to lower my blood pressure, and reduce my cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
Then, sometime after starting to work for the C-I and moving to Camden — we’ll say early 2000s — I started suffering from (sorry if “TMI” here, folks) irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS.
It’s a syndrome because no one actually knows what causes it. There are factors and theories, but nothing concrete. One theory is that it can be caused or at least exacerbated by stress.
How do I manage it?
With medication of course. In this case, citalopram. You may have heard of it with a different name: Celexa, which is used to treat depression and panic attacks. I take a very low dosage and only before going to bed.
The one negative to that is that I’ve taken citalopram for so long that if I miss it for more than a couple of days, I start experiencing mood changes that are not exactly fun to deal with as you can imagine.
On top of all of this, as if you thought there couldn’t be more, I’ve been experiencing a number of issues with my right lower back, the sciatic nerve on that side going down my right thigh, but — weirdly enough — also odd sensation and pain in the front portion of my left foot.
A while back, my doctor put me on an oral steroid treatment along with some muscle relaxant and pain reliever.
Oh, back to the bloodwork for a minute. My results came back almost as bad as when I was first tested all those years ago. Triglycerides recordable but way, way up there. Cholesterol? Bad. Just all-around horrible results.
While I haven’t exactly been eating or drinking right, we also think the oral steroids may have been a contributing cause.
OK, so now back to the back. My doctor sent me off for X-rays and an MRI.
The news on that front wasn’t great, either. Something’s going on with my L4, L5 and S1 discs, which is very close to from where the lower back pain is radiating.
Yay, team!
Speaking of teams, we’re gonna do the old switcheroo play: She’ll go right, while I go left and — oh, wait, that’s probably not a good idea. Not sure my legs and back can take it.
What I really mean is that she’s going to set up an appointment for me to get a steroid shot that’ll go right about where those messed-up discs are in the hope that will clear things up.
Meanwhile, I’ve got to make some changes.
1. No more Coca-Cola, or really any sugar- and/or caffeine-laden drinks. It’s hard, though, especially on those gray, overcast, rainy days where all I want to do is sleep.
2. Cut the carbs. I’m a carb fiend. I love breads, pastas, etc., etc. Bring them on! Or, not, I guess now. (Insert emoji of someone sniffing back tears.)
3. Fruit, FTW! I need to eat more fruit. And vegetables and, apparently, stay away from beef. I hope pork’s OK. Maybe chicken? I love seafood, so I’m hoping I can still eat that. (I love seafood pasta, but ... dangit, cut the carbs!) I guess seafood salads?
4. Stop snacking. Part of my carb addiction includes various snacks. I also love chocolate. Snacks that include chocolate are my enemies now, eh? So, en garde! Take that and that and --mrph — Oh, I’m sorry, did you ask what was that all over my fingers? Chocolate? Noooo. Here, let me grab a napkin.
I’ve got to be honest, this is going to be really, really tough. If you’ll pardon the pun, snacks and comfort food are almost baked into the lifestyle of a late-night working journalist. At least I don’t drink alcohol. Or coffee. Or tea.
That’s probably where the Coca-Cola addiction came in — as a substitute for those things.
So, as I affect my never-really there New York accent, this ain’t gonna be easy, pal, but you’s gotta do it.
I need to make a change. Make that changes. Otherwise, I’ll end up upholding my father and grandfather’s legacies of battling diabetes.
Or worse.
(Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)