On Sunday, I watched a video posted by IGN, a website devoted to a lot of entertainment news, from movies to video games. The video was of a presentation by Epic Games from its recent State of Unreal event. Now, I know a lot of what I’m about to talk about won’t make sense to everybody. I’ll do my best to put things in layman’s terms, especially since I, myself, am not a game designer.
Epic Games’ biggest product is its Unreal Engine, a 3D creation tool used in many games to render scenery (whether indoors or outdoors), objects, creatures, and, of course, people, as realistically as possible. The company’s latest version of the tool is Unreal Engine 5 and touts it as “the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool.” It’s being used in a game I’m thinking of trying, called Forspoken, where a young Black woman living in New York City is transported — as a sort of nod to Alice in Wonderland — to a magic-based world. The game has received mixed reviews, but not because of its visuals. Those are stunning, including the creation of the main character, Frey, who looks as realistic as any character I’ve seen to date. In previews for the game, Frey, especially her face, makes me feel like I’m looking at a real person.
State of Unreal showed off Unreal Engine 5’s abilities, but also introduced a separate tool specifically made for creating virtual characters. It’s called MetaHuman Animator, and as a TheVerge.com’s Jay Peters put it, its introduction was “jaw-dropping.”
Here’s what happened during the 5-minute presentation: An Epic Games official, and a woman who works as a motion capture actress came on stage to introduce MetaHuman Animator to the gaming world. “A character is only truly believable its motion fidelity matches its visual fidelity,” the unnamed official said. In other words, you’re more likely to believe a character is “real” in a computer/video game when its movements — especially how its head and face move — match not only what is being said (which is an aural thing, of course), but how fluidly it does so. It’s been a difficult thing for computer generated imagery (CGI) to capture as humans’ facial expressions are virtually mercurial. It’s also very expensive, especially for the CGI wannabe.
Until now.
The official had the woman, whose name I think was “Mel” so I’ll go with that, stand in front of nothing but an iPhone on an elevated stand and deliver several lines while using facial expresses to get her statements across. She only read three lines, expressing fear and then anger, and finally, simply looking off to the side as if something had caught her attention. Her performance lasted all of 15 seconds. Then, the engineer, whom the official introduced as John Cook, spent a scant three minutes running the actress’ performance through MetaHuman Animator — something that often took weeks or even months of processing time, the official said.
What resulted was, indeed, jaw-dropping. Using MetaHuman Animator, Cook was able to create a very lifelike version of the actress. Mel was impressed, noting that she usually has to wait up to six months to see one of her motion capture performances rendered as a scene.
With Mel’s image, Cook could then use MetaHuman Animator to have “her” do other things. What was most striking — and a little scary, too — Cook was able to replace Mel with two different women’s captured faces which read back the lines in Mel’s voice, but with perfect synchronicity. You would have thought the other women did their own versions of the performance. And then the last few lines were spoken using a stylized (meaning more cartoon-like) boy’s face, all without missing a beat.
Like any tool, MetaHuman Animator will likely be abused with attempts at almost undetectable deepfakes. In the meantime, Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman Animator are — as apparently semi-free tools — going to transform the gaming industry by not only having big-name studios use them, but the independent, even individual creators, too.
In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if someday, using nothing but your iPhone, you can create a version of yourself to be the main character of a game you’ve decided to play. Now that’s, to use a mostly outdated phrase, pretty neat.