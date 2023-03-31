I was about 3 years old in 1968, which means my parents and I were living in either Amityville or Deer Park, N.Y. The way my mother has told the story, I was watching TV — I have no idea what program — when she called me for dinner. I didn’t respond. She called me again. Nothing. A third time. Nope.
She came into the room, got my attention, and got me to the dinner table. But she had a suspicion that something was wrong beyond my just being completely absorbed in whatever show I was watching. So, sometime later, to the doctor’s office we went and, although I don’t remember it now, then sent off for a hearing test.
Deaf in the left ear.
Completely, or at least for all intents and purposes, and due to a birth defect. My mother had been calling me from my left side and I couldn’t hear her.
Thankfully, my right ear worked fine. So, for most of my childhood, teens and young adulthood, I wore what are sometimes called “cross-aids.” A hearing aid on the left ear with just a mic on it, no tube going in the ear because — hey, deaf over here! A wire ran from the bottom of the left hearing aid around the back of my neck to another hearing aid on my right ear. The wire transmitted sound from my left side to the right hearing aid, which had a tube with a mold at the end that fitted into my right ear.
Now, think about this: Sound from your left electronically going into your right along with natural sound from your right. For years, it was confusing. Let’s see if I can explain this. Without an aid, I can kind of tell that sounds that seem soft and far away are probably from my left side. Sounds that seem closer and louder are probably from my right. With the cross-aid, the sounds were more equal in “nearness” and, certainly, loudness. Except for whether or not the sound seemed somewhat electronic or metallic, I could not discern from where the sound
was coming.
How frustrating was it? I can admit now that I may have deliberately lost the last one of that type I owned during a drive from college in Memphis to my father’s home outside of D.C. back in the mid- to late 1980s.
By then, I had been a radio announcer for a while. I worked in that business for 14 years, starting in high school through the mid-1990s. During that time, I sat in little booths and — as young people are prone to do and regardless of the genre — blasted the speakers. I later learned that I had blown out my right ear’s high frequency response. That’s associated with the soundwaves that help you differentiate between soft consonant sounds like “th”, “ph, “sh” and so on. Consider “church” and “hurt.” They sound almost the same to me.
So, after years of thinking my right ear was compensating for my left, I ended up getting a hearing aid again. From then on, I used single hearing aids on the right side that were programmed to compensate not for my deafness on the left, but for the high frequency loss in the right.
Right now, I don’t have one. The last one I had failed a while back; it was out of warranty and they are expensive, so I’m interested in the new over-the-counter ones now being offered. On the other hand, it may be that I’ll find my way back to affording the types I’ve used before because of the programming required for my particular hearing loss.
So, I often ask people to repeat themselves. Or I ask them to confirm what they’ve said and if I’ve understood them correctly. When I cover meetings, I take notes, but I play back either recordings I’ve made or archived live streams. I get by.
When I was young, especially when wearing the cross-aids, other kids teased me. Or they made assumptions that I was completely deaf and talked loudly at me. Or even assumed I was dumb. They would make jokes. Laugh. I was bullied. For being deaf, and small, and different.
When you’re a kid, especially a scrawny one like I was, it’s tough to fight back, even with words. Even as an adult, sometimes, it’s still tough.
So, imagine me, on what happened to be my 58th birthday, sitting on the front row of the audience for Kershaw County Council’s meeting Tuesday night. I’m sitting right behind the podium where public presentations are made and where citizens speak during public comment.
A man comes up and … at first … speaks out against the Woodward Park proposal. Then, I assume in reference to the controversy stirred up by District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell’s use of earpods at the March 14 meeting, the man suddenly tells a “story” — I suppose he thought it was a joke — about a farmer who told him that the best way to sell a chicken to a deaf man was to shout “You want to buy a chicken?!”
It’s not funny, sir. Not to the millions of people across this country and likely billions around the world who are deaf or hard of hearing. Or ones like me who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Who knows, you might be hard of hearing, too. There are plenty of people hiding their own situations who make fun of, ridicule, or even act prejudicial toward others with the same issues or afflictions. I don’t know. I hope you are not, truly. I hope you can hear everything around you clear as a bell, as the saying goes.
Even if so, that would not absolve you of what you did Tuesday night. You maligned not only Mr. Brazell, who — despite anything he did on March 14 (and I agree he needed to apologize) — has said he is dealing with some hearing loss, you maligned an entire segment of the human race.
To me, your comments were unacceptable and this column is how I’m standing up to you.
(Martin L. Cahn is the editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He accepts responses to his column and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)