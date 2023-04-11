Unity can only come when everyone’s respected
As we approach the second annual local meeting of Unity in the Community, events of the last two weeks have me questioning if there can ever be a sense of real unity in this nation.
On April 2, nearly 10 million fans contributed to the most watched basketball game of this year’s March Madness tournament — and it wasn’t men. The LSU Lady Tigers played the Iowa Lady Hawkeyes (who had beaten the Lady Gamecocks two days earlier) in a final game that set records for scoring, viewership and enthusiasm. The skill and Moxy that was displayed by both teams did not disappoint. The on-court battle between the teams’ stars, Caitlan Clark and Angel Reese, was reminiscent of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in their epic college final decades ago. But these were women, representing the evolution of their game that proved without any doubt that a new day has dawned.
Then it happened.
As the game ended, Angel waved her hand and pointed to her ring finger while walking close enough that Caitlan could see it, a gesture that Caitlan had done in an earlier tournament game. People lost their minds. They accused Ms. Reese of having no class, being unsportsmanlike, and putting a stain on what was otherwise a triumph for women’s basketball. Some of the comments on social media were degrading, uncalled for and overtly racist. Then, to ice the cake, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stated that she would advise the president to invite the losers of the final game to the White House to be recognized with the winners. An unprecedented slight!
Then last week, the state legislature of Tennessee voted to expel two of three members because they spoke on the floor of the House chamber with a bullhorn after their individual microphones had been cut off, repeatedly, as they appealed for action on gun control after the mass shooting in a Christian school a week earlier. The legislative body was more upset at these advocates for their violation of decorum than they were the protection of the lives of the state’s children at the hands of assault weapons.
And what made the action of the Tennessee legislators so disturbing, is that of the three legislators that took to the chamber floor, only the young Black representatives were expelled while the white female was able to retain her seat by a single vote. Two expelled, one retained. What was the difference?
I can’t tell you how many times in my life I’ve been asked, or overheard other Black people being asked, why do Black people always focus on race? Trust me, this is not something we care to always do. It’s burdensome, it’s time-consuming and it’s exhausting. Even when we want to believe that the nation is progressing, we are slapped with reminders of the disparate treatment that has been part of our existence since our Ancestors arrived on these shores. There is not a single aspect of our lives that is not or has not been impacted by the social construct of race.
Even after we’ve won a national championship or been duly elected by most residents in a political district, there are people who won’t allow full enjoyment of our accomplishments without someone injecting race, and the insidious treatment that often follows.
We don’t like it. We don’t invite it. We just want to be respected like everyone else to pursue life, liberty, happiness and our accomplishments. And then and only then can unity come.
William S. Robinson, Camden
Flag disrespected
On April 6, I saw the U.S. flag at Wateree River Veterans Park being flown below the flags of the various armed services. This is in direct contravention of the U.S. Flag Code and a clear slap in the face to the nation and to every veteran who ever fought for the country. As a retired veteran of nearly 29 years, I am personally and professionally insulted.
Who authorized this action? Why? It is unconscionable that any government agency would make such a vulgar swipe at our nation and to our veterans.
Whoever authorized such an insult, and the people who carried it out, should be severely disciplined.
Ruppert Baird, Lugoff