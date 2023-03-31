Despite Saturday’s forecast for morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms with wind gusts of between 10 and 20 mph, Camden and Kershaw County are welcoming thousands of people this weekend for the 88th running of the Carolina Cup.
While Mother Nature is always fickle — perhaps the forecasts interpreted by humans are wrong and it’ll be sunny and breezy — the Cup is always prepped as a festive affair with tents set up, tailgates down, questionable (but fun!) fashion and, of course, horses.
For those of you arriving in Camden today to get ready for Saturday’s event, we hope you’ll dine in one of our many restaurants; seek out gifts at our local retailers and antique malls; drive by the city and county’s many historic homes and sites, and visit one of our parks. Camden and Kershaw County have a lot to offer. In fact, we’re hoping we have so much to offer that you’ll stay after the Cup or come back and visit again soon.
If by some chance, you like what you see and begin contemplating the idea of living here, allow us to offer some good reasons to say, “yes.”
Our schools are among some of the best in the state, with more than 70% of Kershaw County School District teachers holding advanced degrees and at least 15% being National Board certified, with an average of 16 years of experience. {span}{span}More than 50% of the district’s schools have earned Palmetto Gold and Silver awards from the S.C. Department of Education for academic achievement and closing achievement gaps. Three schools have earned the national Schools to Watch award and twice in three years, North Central High School has been named one of the Best High Schools in America by U.S. News and World Report. There are more accolades than we have room for here.
Proof that Kershaw County is a great place to live and in which to work is shown by the number of industries choosing to call the county home. We were the first community to ever have a Chinese-based manufacturer, Haier, choose to locate one of its factories in North America. Along with many American companies, industries from Canada, Finland, Germany, India and Japan have located here, too.
Why? Because of those historic sites and parks we mentioned, to which we can add many recreational facilities plus a state park that — thanks to community volunteers — is fast on its way to reclaiming its glory days of the past.
Because of places like the Revolutionary War Visitor Center and Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site, as well as the Battle of Camden site northwest of the city.
Because of the Arts Center of Kershaw County and the National Steeplechase Museum (on the very grounds of this week’s Cup action).
Because of its historic municipalities — Bethune, Camden and Elgin — and unincorporated communities of Antioch, Boykin, Cassatt, Liberty Hill, Lugoff, Mt. Pisgah, Westville and many others. And because of the people who already live in those communities, your future neighbors, who are home-grown and transplanted, with virtually every color, race and nationality represented.
So, regardless of the rain, lightning and wind, we hope you enjoy what Camden and Kershaw County have to offer at the Cup and beyond it this weekend.
And that you’ll come around more than just once a year and, maybe, even decide to stay.