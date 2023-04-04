They were so young and already had babies of their own.
They were so young and had an entire lifetime of living to do and to watch their children grow.
They were so young and they are both gone now, leaving their two children behind.
There is little doubt that Robert Matthew “Matt” Griffin Jr., just 21 years old, shot and killed his fiancé, Jordan Privette, just 20 years old, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Jordan died instantly.
Matt called Jordan’s family and told them they needed to come over. By the time they arrived, Matt had already — again, with little room for doubt — shot himself. He died from his self-inflicted wound early Sunday afternoon.
As soon as word went out that Matt had died, people started commenting on Facebook. A number of the comments were quite ugly, and we will not repeat them here. Suffice it to say, some people felt that Matt deserved his fate, pointing to previous incidents involving Jordan.
They were not, officially, “numerous” as one TV station reported. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office only released two previous incident reports. Both of them did involve guns, and Sheriff Lee Boan has told us that Matt appeared to have a fascination with them.
In one, back in September 2020, deputies arrested Matt for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. According to the report, he allegedly tried to strangle Jordan during an incident that also involved her trying to get a rifle away from Matt that he was reportedly trying to use to commit suicide. In the other, in January 2022, Matt was allegedly cleaning a handgun while they were both sitting in Jordan’s car when it went off. The bullet went through his wrist and then passed through one of Jordan’s breasts. Her wounds were reportedly not as severe as Matt’s; both of them were taken to the hospital.
All of these leaves a number of questions. What led Matt to — allegedly — try to take his own life back in 2020? Is there any reason to suspect that something different happened in Jordan’s car that day in January more than a year ago? And, ultimately, what made Matt shoot Jordan last Wednesday and then turn the gun on himself?
Was he just evil? Some people on social media have already branded him as such.
None of us knows what happened on Wateree Grove Lane that night. The only two people who could tell us are gone. Jordan can’t tell us what happened. Matt can’t tell his side of the story.
With his apparent fascination for firearms, was he playing around and the gun went off accidentally, killing Jordan? In dismay, he called her family and then turned the gun on himself? Admittedly, we doubt this scenario, but have to concede its possible.
Here’s what we believe is the more likely situation, and it is based on something Sheriff Boan included in a press release after he identified Griffin as responsible for Jordan’s death: Is it possible that Matt suffered from some type of emotional or mental health issue? Was he battling those “demons” in 2020 and 2022 and again Wednesday night when — if we are right — he lost the fight?
And for those who will try to blame Jordan for not leaving or law enforcement for not doing more, on one hand, we say never blame the victim, and on the other, there is truly only so much deputies and officers can do within the bounds of the law.
This is where Boan’s plea came in on Friday afternoon: “If you are in crisis, don’t pick up a gun. Pick up a phone and call the (S.C. Department of Mental Health’s) Mobile Crisis Team at (833) 364-2274. If are in an abusive relationship, call Sistercare at (803) 765-9428. You can also call 911 for any emergency. We are here to help you.”
They were so young, with Matt, just 21 years old, and Jordan, just 20, trying to raise two children under 2 years old. In today’s world that is tough to do under the best of circumstances and, perhaps, their circumstances were not the best.
We don’t know. We will never know.
Because they were so young and now they’re gone.