Today we present with what has become Part IV of our Unearthed History: The Battle of Camden series of articles that began last November.
Unfortunately, and again due to the difference between journalistic wants and scientific needs, we were unable to make Part IV in March about the remains of those young soldiers who perished back in August 1780.
As it turns out, the Richland County Coroners — the “Bone Doctors” — who exhumed and studied the remains of whom we have called the “Camden 14” have other work to do. Such as help solve crimes in Richland County, which is as we know just as well here in Kershaw County, is important work.
Luckily, there will be time to revisit that work in the future. Some of it may even be able to be published as soon as Tuesday. Keep your fingers crossed. Even then, if that happens, there will be yet more to write about either later this year or in 2024 as DNA analysis of the remains is completed.
What we focus on today is the upcoming Camden Burials sequence of events that — while some activities are available starting Tuesday — truly gets underway on Thursday. That’s the day that the remains will leave Columbia in newly-crafted coffins for Camden. They will arrive that afternoon and lie in repose through midnight Saturday morning (April 22) at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House. There will be programs a week from today (April 21) ranging from talks to art exhibits to music and more.
And then there are the funerals on the 22nd. Two, really. One will be at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, with the coffined remains carried by horse-drawn caissons from Historic Camden to the church. The second will be at the battlefield on Flat Rock Road where the Camden 14 will be laid back to rest in specially-made vaults on the exact spots from which they were exhumed.
There is no way to guess at how many people will be in Camden and Kershaw County next week for all of this. We do know that the British are coming in force — for good, this time — with a BBC correspondent we understand the ladies will swoon for, the British Embassy’s military attaché, and seven members of the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland. We believe the French and German governments are sending representatives as well. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will be speaking at the battle site ceremony, welcoming a host of U.S. and S.C. from across the country and state.
There has been some sense of commercialization and, perhaps, even sensationalism over these coming events, but we should never forget the true purpose of both the project focused on the Camden 14 made up of 12 Continentals, one British Loyalist and one Fraser Highlander and their reinternment:
To study, to learn, to respect, and, most of all, to honor.